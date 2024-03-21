Threshold (T) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Threshold has a total market cap of $354.89 million and $34.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03380807 USD and is up 14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $32,472,483.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

