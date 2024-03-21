The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.00. 124,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $226.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

