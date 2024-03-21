The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Purchases £1,608.01 in Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) insider Padmesh Shukla purchased 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,608.01 ($2,047.12).

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Scottish American Investment stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 844.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 501.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 543 ($6.91).

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,372.88%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

