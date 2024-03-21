The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 647,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $380.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

