The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 788,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

