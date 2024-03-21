The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

