The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.