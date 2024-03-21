The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $283.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 682,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $198,846,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

