The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $190.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.