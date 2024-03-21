The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

