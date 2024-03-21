The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

