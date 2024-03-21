TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.85

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.85 and last traded at $158.29, with a volume of 8001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.28.

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

