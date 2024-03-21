TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.45 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $252.14 million and $25.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00082888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001477 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,280,639 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,974,204 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.