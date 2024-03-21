TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 6.9% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 16,189,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 20,328,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

