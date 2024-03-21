TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Cut to $3.50

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $4.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

TeraWulf Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,121,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,465. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

