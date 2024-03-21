Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 309.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,739. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867. 33.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

