TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE TU opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

