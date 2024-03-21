Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $307.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

