TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud Acquires 300 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.02 per share, with a total value of C$16,506.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$54.46. 1,563,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,380. The company has a market cap of C$56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.35.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

