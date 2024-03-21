TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 290,100 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up approximately 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,562,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,051,672. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.