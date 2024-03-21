TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Lyft makes up approximately 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,862. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Lyft stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,668,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

