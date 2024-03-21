TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $2.05 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 198,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Trading Up 1.1 %

Redfin stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,805. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

