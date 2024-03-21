TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 8.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.02. 4,119,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

