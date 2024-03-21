TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,400 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bilibili worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,258,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.98. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

