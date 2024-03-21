TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Cuts Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of YY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 302,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.