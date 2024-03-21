TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 306,340 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for about 9.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KE by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,301. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC decreased their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

