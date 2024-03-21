Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

