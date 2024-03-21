Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga Acquires 21,150 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.72. 919,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1801932 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TVE

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.