Talbot Financial LLC Acquires 8,030 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.92. 1,533,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

