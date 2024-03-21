Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 2.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.03 and last traded at $133.46. Approximately 7,467,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,958,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

