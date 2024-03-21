T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Increased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 428,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,378. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.