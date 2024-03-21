T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.