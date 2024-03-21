Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

