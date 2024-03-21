Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.