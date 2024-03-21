Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 3,963 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total value of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Supply Network

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

