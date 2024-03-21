Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

