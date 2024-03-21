Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.32. 1,241,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,212. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $364.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

