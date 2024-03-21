Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

