StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
SVAUF stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.
About StorageVault Canada
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.