StockNews.com Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to “Hold”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

ALLY stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

