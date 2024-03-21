StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Recommended Stories

