StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14).

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.