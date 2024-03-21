StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

