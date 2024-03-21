StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $263.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

