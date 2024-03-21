Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 2,447 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health Stock Up 8.7 %

OPK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 13,120,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,699,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $674.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

