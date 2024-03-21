Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 21st (AL, ARE, AVGO, BIG, BRZE, BSAC, CBG, CPRX, DHT, FAF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 21st:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,400.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 665 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $4.40 price target on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a buy rating. Redburn Partners currently has GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 964 ($12.27) price target on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 149 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

