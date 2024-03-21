Stingray Digitl (RAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 14th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.00 million.

