Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 171.17%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

