Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$44,200.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Steve Stein sold 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$4,640.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.85. 17,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,632. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

