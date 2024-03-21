Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.7 %
STRL opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
